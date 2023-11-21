DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $118.99 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

