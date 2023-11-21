Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) & Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Head to Head Survey

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) and Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Digital Ally shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digital Ally and Catena Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 1 0 3.00 Catena Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Digital Ally currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 617.70%. Given Digital Ally’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than Catena Media.

This table compares Digital Ally and Catena Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $33.34 million 0.18 -$19.28 million N/A N/A Catena Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Catena Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Ally.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally and Catena Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -89.51% -102.78% -51.22% Catena Media N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Digital Ally beats Catena Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices. It also provides EVO Web, a web-based software that enables police departments and security agencies to manage digital video evidence quickly and easily; FleetVU Manager, a web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring; ThermoVu, a non-contact temperature-screening instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters; and Shield disinfectants and cleansers, as well as other personal protective equipment and supplies, such as masks, gloves, disposable wipes, and electrostatic sprayer to health care workers and other consumers. In addition, the company offers working capital and back-office services, including insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and collections to healthcare organizations; and operates TicketSmarter.com, an online ticketing marketplace for ticket sales, partnerships, and ticket resale services for live events, including concerts, sporting events, theatres, and performing arts. Digital Ally, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

About Catena Media

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms in Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Casino and Sports. The Casino segment offers content, insights, and provides that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with platform operators. The Sports segment publishes targeted content on sports teams, individuals, and fixtures that informs sports, fantasy sports, and esports betting fans and helps to choose the right offers from online operators. The company also owns and develops websites and media platforms, which attract visitors through traffic and paid marketing. Catena Media plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Gzira, Malta.

