Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.24

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $137.24 and last traded at $136.56, with a volume of 80370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.40 and its 200-day moving average is $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

