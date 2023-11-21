Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 115,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 36,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIOD

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.