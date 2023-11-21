Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,800

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 ($43.79) to GBX 3,800 ($47.54) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diploma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,028.57 ($37.89).

DPLM stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,346 ($41.86). The company had a trading volume of 109,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,737. The company has a market cap of £4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,559.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,524.50 ($31.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,400 ($42.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,967.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,025.20.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

