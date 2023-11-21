Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $28.07

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $26.69. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 1,315,154 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 5,080.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

