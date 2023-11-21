Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $7.98

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $8.19. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 15,683,547 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 16.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4,580.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $179,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

