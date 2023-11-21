Discovery Value Fund Sells 521,831 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Discovery Value Fund reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,620 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 521,831 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 8.1% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $15,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $237,386,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,200,000 after buying an additional 2,999,800 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,903,356,000 after buying an additional 1,736,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. CICC Research lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KGI Securities cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

SEA Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,728. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.