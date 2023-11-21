DSM Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Globant worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

Shares of GLOB traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.83. 134,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.64 and a 200-day moving average of $182.11. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $215.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

