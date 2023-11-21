DSM Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,261 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for approximately 1.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $99,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,425 shares of company stock worth $1,826,659. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

NBIX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,794. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.78.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

