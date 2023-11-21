DSM Capital Partners LLC Purchases 621 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.12. 221,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $291.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.94.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

