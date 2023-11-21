DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 101,935 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,935 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises 2.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $159,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird cut FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:FLT traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,596. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.