DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,449 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up about 3.4% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.63% of EPAM Systems worth $212,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 592.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 658,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,396,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,729,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,810,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.42.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.64. The stock had a trading volume of 49,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,076. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.17. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

