Dundas Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Dundas Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Insperity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Insperity by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Insperity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Insperity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NSP traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $112.95. 9,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $131.09.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,574 shares in the company, valued at $7,663,428.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,574 shares in the company, valued at $7,663,428.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,886 shares of company stock worth $2,481,292. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

