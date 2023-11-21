Dundas Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Dundas Partners LLP cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,936 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.06. 394,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.65. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

