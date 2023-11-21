Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Up to $86.65

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.65, but opened at $100.00. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $99.15, with a volume of 160,395 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.83.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

