E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after buying an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,843,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $13.17 on Tuesday, hitting $705.98. 357,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,268. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $634.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.08.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,582. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

