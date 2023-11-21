E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.05 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 147.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $454.83. 1,121,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,301. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $351.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

