E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $945,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 699.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,028 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,095,968. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.68. 1,144,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735,824. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.03. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.