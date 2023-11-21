E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,563 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DQ. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $484.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.