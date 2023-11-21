E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,755 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.26.

Shares of META traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $337.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,826,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,146,016. The company has a market capitalization of $868.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $341.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,567,390.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,743,106.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,873 shares of company stock valued at $75,354,118 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

