E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 628 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI traded down $4.08 on Tuesday, reaching $199.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $150.90 and a 12-month high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

