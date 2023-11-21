E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 741 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.29. 558,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,059. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $332.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

