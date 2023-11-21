E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,122,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 394.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 78,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.32. 1,313,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,104. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -927.33, a PEG ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $10,424,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,938,605.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,859,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $10,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,938,605.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,822 shares of company stock worth $62,707,683. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

