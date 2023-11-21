E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,994 shares during the quarter. Autohome accounts for about 1.0% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Autohome worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATHM traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 64,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,528. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $38.91.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

