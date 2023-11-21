eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $48.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.47.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,522,864 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

