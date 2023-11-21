Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 34,791 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Sprout Social as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $70,721.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,510.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $70,721.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,510.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,909 shares of company stock worth $1,596,994. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

