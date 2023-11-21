Elgethun Capital Management Acquires 446 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 12,264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,310,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,640 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 747,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.08.

Shares of NEE remained flat at $57.34 on Tuesday. 1,805,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989,862. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

