Elgethun Capital Management Buys 1,062 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Stellantis comprises approximately 1.1% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Stellantis by 284,200.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 121.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

