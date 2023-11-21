Elgethun Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,003 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.93. 1,035,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

