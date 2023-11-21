Elgethun Capital Management Grows Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies makes up 1.2% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $1,273,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,327,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE:ACI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,130. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.