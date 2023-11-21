Elgethun Capital Management Grows Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.2 %

LSXMK stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 92,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,921. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $27.01.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

