Elgethun Capital Management Grows Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 1.5% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

CarMax Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KMX stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.91. 249,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

