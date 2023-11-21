Elgethun Capital Management Has $483,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.02. The company had a trading volume of 226,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,613. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

