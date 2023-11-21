Elgethun Capital Management Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after buying an additional 337,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,033.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after acquiring an additional 159,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,446. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day moving average of $250.50. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $284.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

