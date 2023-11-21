Elgethun Capital Management Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. 136,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,798. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

