Elgethun Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,017 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.86. 1,685,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,358,468. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

