Elgethun Capital Management Takes $154,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,164 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.39.
Target Trading Up 0.2 %
TGT traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.94. 774,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Target
In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
