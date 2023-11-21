Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 72.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 9.4% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9,738.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 236,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 535,538 shares of company stock worth $20,881,299,452. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $597.76. 373,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,203. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $578.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.14. The stock has a market cap of $567.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

