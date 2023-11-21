Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $595.11. The stock had a trading volume of 716,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,590. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $564.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.30, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,538 shares of company stock worth $20,881,299,452 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

