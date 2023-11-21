Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Up 4.7% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.09. 51,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 611,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMBC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Embecta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Embecta

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 6,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 62.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Embecta by 493.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Embecta by 1,254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Stock Up 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Articles

