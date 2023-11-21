Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 271,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 271,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $37,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,839,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,686,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

