Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 50,000 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eaton were worth $48,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.45. 461,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.