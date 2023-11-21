Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.2% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $161,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.28. 3,483,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,139,633. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $341.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.20 and its 200-day moving average is $293.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,873 shares of company stock valued at $75,354,118 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

