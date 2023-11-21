Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 26,000 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 1.1% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Equinix worth $77,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1,726.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,001,000 after buying an additional 69,937 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded up $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $788.67. 61,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $741.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $757.42. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.92 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,232,399 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.85.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

