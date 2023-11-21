Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 222,000 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 199,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 344.6% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 53,968 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $2,528,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 170,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

Realty Income stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,309. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.