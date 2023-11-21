Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 26,000 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 778,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 1.3% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prologis were worth $95,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.63. 486,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average of $118.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.