Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Announces Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 163.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $188.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTA. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

