Energi Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $115,294.08 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $115,294.08 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00057013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00023831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,332,447 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

