EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) Financial Contrast

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) and Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnerSys and Electriq Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $3.71 billion 0.97 $175.81 million $5.83 15.34 Electriq Power $1.66 million 13.16 $10.44 million N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Electriq Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.6% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Electriq Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of EnerSys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EnerSys and Electriq Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 6.51% 17.45% 7.99% Electriq Power N/A -4.65% -12.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EnerSys and Electriq Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 1 0 2.50 Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

EnerSys presently has a consensus target price of $126.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.28%. Given EnerSys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Electriq Power.

Risk & Volatility

EnerSys has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electriq Power has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EnerSys beats Electriq Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications. In addition, the company offers mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. Further, it provides specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Additionally, the company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

